A North East restaurateur has been banned from the business after he was found to have abused a Covid support scheme.

The insolvency service said the abuse of the Bounce Back Loan scheme had only been discovered after Papa Peterlee Limited, which was trading as Martinos Italian Kitchen in Peterlee, County Durham, went into liquidation.

Kamil Oskan, from West Rainton, near Houghton-le-Spring, was sole director of the York Road restaurant.

Investigators discovered that Papa Peterlee Limited successfully received a £50,000 Bounce Back Loan.

Instead of using the loan for the economic benefit of the company, Mr Ozkan caused the company to transfer up to £37,500 to his personal account.

He has been banned from directly, or indirectly, becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.

Mike Smith, Chief Investigator for the Insolvency Service, said: "Covid support schemes provided a lifeline to businesses, protecting jobs and preserving businesses. However Kamil Ozkan flagrantly abused that support."

Mr Ozkan, along with two other restaurateurs also found to have abused the scheme.

Mr Smith added: "The three restaurateurs have now been removed from the corporate arena and creditors will be protected from any further harm.

"Their bans clearly demonstrate that we will not hesitate to take action against directors who have abused Covid-19 financial support like this."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...