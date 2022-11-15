A soldier died from a gunshot that passed through his helmet during a training exercise in Northumberland, an inquest has heard.

Private Conor McPherson, aged 24, had been taking part in a night-time exercise at a training area in Otterburn in August 2016 when he was shot by another soldier.

Private McPherson, originally from Paisley in Renfrewshire, was one of five soldiers taking part in the exercise. His battalion of A Company, 3 Scots - The Black Watch - had travelled from Inverness to take part in the exercise.

The group had been moving towards a target when a weapon was fired and Private McPherson fell to the ground.

A post-mortem examination found the bullet had passed through his helmet, causing a 'significant' entrance wound to the side of his head, causing him to fall instantly unconscious.

Following the examination, it was concluded that the cause of death was a head injury.

The court heard how attempts were made to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest heard that targets did not have any thermal tape added to them ahead of the exercise and that Pvt McPherson had been wearing different night vision goggles to the rest of the team.

The court also heard were also told a Range Action Safety Plan had been carried out in advance of the exercise but was sent back because it was insufficient.

The senior planning officer said this was believed to be due to an issue with sketch maps, saying it was "quite normal" for range control to send them back.

The inquest continues.

