A teenager has denied the murder of a grandfather in Guisborough.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, is accused of killing 62-year-old Alan Garbutt, who had suffered serious injuries at a block of flats at Helmsley House.

Emergency services attended the property on Monday 8 August 2022, but the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of murder were released with no further action taken.

Appearing in court, the teenager denied the charge.

He will now face a trial at Teesside Crown Court with a provisional date of 23 January.

Until then, he will be remanded in a young offenders institute.

