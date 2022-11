Two men have been charged with murder following the death of a man at a property in Middlesbrough.

The body of Carlos Boyce, 36, was found at a house on Homerton Road on Friday 11 November.

Another man, also aged 36, sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.

Two men, aged 37 and 52, have now been charged with his murder and will appear before Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday 16 November.

In paying tribute earlier, Carlos Boyce's loved ones described him as a "loving and doting" family man.