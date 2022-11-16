A burglar has been jailed after his victim recognised him in the street in South Tyneside.

Between April and October 2022, 31-year-old Scott Wilson raided a number of homes around South Shields, taking thousands of pounds worth of items.

Wilson, of no fixed abode, was identified through DNA, after his blood was left on the floor of a house he had targeted while the victim was out shopping, on 18 August.

On her return, she found more than £1,000 worth of damage had been caused and jewellery, including her late husband's watch, had been stolen.

In a victim impact statement, one family described how their children had started to hide their toys before they left the house after it had been broken into.

Northumbria Police issued a wanted appeal to try and bring him to justice, when one of the victims recognised him from from their own CCTV footage.

He was arrested on 7 October and charged with the string of burglaries, pleading guilty at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday 7 November.

He was given a jail sentence of two years and three months.

Detective Constable Tom Galer from Northumbria Police, said: “I am pleased that we were able to put Wilson before the courts and hopefully deliver some closure for the victims involved.

“Burglary is an invasive crime and we want to send a strong message that we will deliver robust action and effective justice against any offenders detected in our region.

“Wilson preyed on these victims for his own gain, with little disregard for their personal belongings and despite many of the items holding great sentimental value, making them irreplaceable.

“Thanks to some brilliant work between detectives and the public, we were able to arrest Wilson who was wanted in connection with the reports. And thanks to our forensic services colleagues, we were able to secure irrefutable DNA evidence linking Wilson to one of the crime scenes."

