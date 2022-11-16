Energy crisis campaigners have projected a film about the cost of living on what they claim to be the North Yorkshire home of Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

The film, made by Greenpeace, aims to highlight those struggling during the cost of living crisis on the eve of the Chancellor's autumn statement and features communities from South Yorkshire.

Among the campaign group's concerns are poor insulation in homes as energy prices increase.

Greenpeace have called for a windfall tax on energy companies.

The film was on projected on what Greenpeace say is the North Yorkshire home of Richmond MP and Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. Credit: Greenpeace

Heather Kennedy, a community organiser from the New Economics Foundation helped produce the film and said: “The Cost of Living [film] shows communities in South Yorkshire, but the circumstances they face will be familiar to people right across Britain."

Speaking ahead of Thursday's budget, Mr Sunak said his government will put "fairness and compassion at the heart of all the decisions" as it attempts to fix a black hole in public finances.

A government spokesman has previously said: “We are directly supporting households in need following the aftershocks from the pandemic and Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, including sending another Cost-of-Living Payment this month worth £324 to over eight million people, part of a £1,200 package for those on the lowest incomes.

“Our extensive immediate support for families also includes our energy price guarantee, saving around £700 for a typical household over winter, and our household support fund, worth over £1 billion to help people with essential costs, combined with longer-term changes such as altering Universal Credit to help people keep £1,000 more of what they earn every year.”

