A teenage boy has died of stab wounds after an alleged assault in Elswick.

The 14-year-old boy has been named as Gordon Gault, of Newcastle.

An investigation was launched after an assault was reported in the Westmorland Road area shortly before 6:30pm on Wednesday 9 November.

Gordon was found near Elswick Road and was taken to hospital with stab wounds but died on Tuesday 15 November, six days after the incident.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, Northumbria Police’s Area Commander for Newcastle and Gateshead, said: “First and foremost, this is an absolutely devastating outcome and our thoughts are with Gordon’s family at this awful time.

“Clearly, the last week has been incredibly difficult for Gordon’s family and I would continue to ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“We are determined to find out the full circumstances that led to Gordon’s death.

“As a force, we are committed to using every single tactic at our disposal in order to identify the perpetrators and ensure effective justice is served.

“We have made a total of 14 arrests so far as part of our extensive enquiries, and officers remain in the area as part of the investigation and to offer reassurance to those living nearby.

“At this early stage, we believe all parties involved were known to each other and there is no information to suggest there is a risk to the wider public.

“I would encourage anybody with concerns to speak to an officer in the area. I would like to thank everyone for their ongoing patience and cooperation as we continue to investigate this serious incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221109-0955.

