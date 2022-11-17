A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his brother in Blyth.

Officers were called to Duke’s Gardens in the town in the early hours of 2 August 2022 where they found Gary Wilkie, 46, with a serious stab wound to his leg.

Paramedics tried to save him but he died a short time later.

His brother, 35-year-old James Rutherford, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder and possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

Rutherford, who is of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to both offences at Newcastle Crown Court and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on 12 January.

Detective Inspector David Johnson, of Northumbria Police, said: “The last three months have been incredibly difficult for Gary’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this devastating time. We will continue to offer them any support they need.

“It was imperative that effective justice was served and, with the weight of evidence against Rutherford overwhelming, I am pleased he spared his family the anguish of having to prolong these proceedings further by taking this to trial.

“This is another tragic case that once again highlights the irreversible and devastating consequences of carrying a knife and I hope it sends out a strong message to the community.

“I would like to thank the victim’s family and the wider community for their support and cooperation throughout this investigation, as well as a team of detectives who worked diligently to pull together a strong prosecution case.”

Northumbria Police is currently supporting a national week of action called Operation Sceptre, which aims to reiterate the dangers of carrying a knife.

Across the week, which ends on 20 November, officers will be carrying out knife searches, targeting suspects and delivering education in schools and universities.

Surrender bins are also in place at the following stations until November 20 and can be accessed during opening hours:

Forth Banks

Middle Engine Lane

Southwick

Bedlington

Millbank

Gateshead

Hexham

Anyone who has information about someone who is in possession of a prohibited weapon, or wants to report any suspicious activity, can contact Northumbria Police via the Tell Us Something page on their website.

Alternatively, they can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

