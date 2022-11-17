A man has been jailed after cutting the throat of his cat and letting it bleed to death.

Adam Neil Alkour, 32, took a razor blade to the throat of six-year-old black and white cat Darwin, which he had been looking after for around seven months.

An RSPCA investigation into the death found that Alkour, of Heaton Park Road in Newcastle, had revealed he had killed the animal in a series of text messages, claiming he had hit Darwin and caused an injury to her leg.

In one text message, Alkour described killing the cat as "bad craic".

He told his friend he broke the cat's leg after hitting her, and was "on the verge of a nervous breakdown".

In the message he said he had "freaked out" before claiming to have "walked six miles to bury her" after he "came back down to earth".

His friend contacted the RSPCA and Alkour was later questioned.

Alkour admitted to murdering the cat in a series of text messages. Credit: RSPCA

Alkour had pleaded guilty to the charges at an earlier hearing.

Inspector Keogh-Laws said: “When I first visited Alkour he stated he had killed the cat a couple of months ago.

"He said he had a psychotic break when he killed Darwin. He told me he had walked six miles to bury the cat after the incident. He also told me he deliberately took a razor to Darwin’s throat. The pain caused by this act is obvious to any reasonable owner.

"Mr Alkour told me in the interview that he subjected Darwin to ‘an afternoon and evening of violence’. This would only serve to hugely increase the stress and fear Darwin had in her daily life and Mr Alkour by his own admission had already stated Darwin was terrified of him.”

A vet report concluded that the use of the razor - which may have been blunted if it had been pre-used - would have caused Darwin to suffer "extreme pain and trauma."

In mitigation, Alkour said the cat had been "dumped" on him at a time when we was struggling to deal with his own mental health, adding that an effort to re-home her had been unsuccessful.

The court heard he has an emotionally unstable personality disorder and said he had "freaked out" and acted "in a panicked state". The court also heard he had a troubled childhood, has been homeless and has been under the care of a psychiatrist and psychologist.

Alkour was sentenced to six months in prison for cutting the cat's throat and two months, to run concurrently, for failing to get vet treatment for her broken leg.

He was also handed a lifetime ban on keeping all animals, with no opportunity to appeal for ten years.

Adam Alkour was jailed for six months after killing a cat. Credit: NCJ Media

