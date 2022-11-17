A County Durham mum accused of murdering her three-year-old son has made her first appearance in crown court.

Christina Robinson, 28, faces a charge of murder and child neglect following the death of her son Dwelaniyah Robinson.

Police were called to a property in Bracken Court in Ushaw Moor on Saturday 5 November.

Three-year-old Dwelaniyah was taken to North Durham University Hospital in a critical condition but died shortly after he arrived.

Robinson, who has been remanded in custody, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video-link from prison.

No pleas were entered and she will appear in court again on 13 December for a further hearing.

A provisional trial date, if required, was fixed for 19 April 2022.

Judge Paul Sloan KC told her: "I'm adjourning this case to a plea and trial preparation hearing on December 13 and you will be linked in on that date as you have been today. I've fixed a trial date, if a trial is necessary, for April 19 next year.

"I do stress if you have committed any offence or offences arising out of these allegations, the sooner you tell the court, the better for you, the more credit you will receive, the less severe the punishment will be.

"The longer you leave it to tell the court if you have committed any offence, the worse it will be for you, the more severe the punishment will be."

