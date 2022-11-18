Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of equipment from an ambulance as paramedics assisted a patient.

The equipment was taken from an ambulance parked in Middlesbrough at about 2:30am on Sunday 6 November.

Paramedics were assisting a patient inside an address in Kildare Street when a Samsung Terafix digital tablet, which is essential to the running of an ambulance, was taken.

The tablet is used to provide the paramedic with details of the jobs they are tasked to attend. Without it, the ambulance is essentially off the road and cannot be used, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

The thief also took a bag containing one of the paramedic's meal and coffee for the shift.

Police released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the suspected theft.

The male is described as wearing a blue waterproof coat, with a yellow blanket around his neck and shoulders and a cap.

The bag was later found on Essex Street by the paramedics, however the tablet was not recovered.

It was tracked to the area of Costa Street in Middlesbrough for some time before losing power.

Anyone who recognises this man, or who may have seen him in the area, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference SE22200647.

Alternatively, those with information can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

