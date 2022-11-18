There is major disruption on the rail network north of Newcastle due to heavy flooding.

All lines between Newcastle and Edinburgh are blocked due to the flooding at Grantshouse, to the north of Berwick-upon-Tweed.

As a result, National Rail is warning that trains running between the two cities may be cancelled or severely delayed by up to 100 minutes.

Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.

CrossCountry, LNER, Lumo, Northern and TransPennine Express services are affected.

Rail replacement buses are running between Newcastle and Berwick-upon-Tweed and Edinburgh.

