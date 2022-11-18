The heartbroken family of a dad whose smile “lit up every room” have paid tribute to him after he died in a motorcycle collision.

Korrin Reeves, from Sunderland, died after he was involved in the crash on Pennywell Industrial Estate on Monday 14 November.

Emergency services attended the scene but the 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has released a photograph of Mr Reeves and said he would be a "huge loss" to those who knew him.

They said: “Korrin was loved by everyone who met him – with a smile that lit up every room.

“He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, partner and friend to so many.

“He was also the best dad to his little girl.”

An investigation is underway into the circumstances around the incident, which was reported to police shortly after 7:05pm.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who have information that can assist the investigation, to come forward.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “It is clear just how loved Korrin was and our thoughts remain with his family as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“We are determined to get them the answers they deserve, and that’s why I’m continuing to ask anybody who thinks they might know anything that can assist our investigation to get in touch.

“If you were travelling on the A183 Chester Road around the areas of Grindon and Pennywell and think you saw a motorcycle around that time, please check any dashcam footage and let us know.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove the key to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221114-0998.

