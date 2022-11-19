Mountain Rescue teams urge caution in heavy rain after driver rescued in Northumberland
Mountain Rescue teams are warning people to take extra care and precautions on the roads in the bad weather.
Heavy rain in Northumberland left the driver of a vehicle stranded in a beck near Wooler, on Thursday 17 November.
Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team - along with the county's Fire and Rescue Service - helped the driver to safety. But with further daily downpours expected, a reminder has been issued.
A spokesperson for Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team said: "As this incident shows, it doesn't take much water for a vehicle to become trapped. We ask the public to exercise caution when attempting to cross a ford or river when they are in spate.
Always seek alternative crossing points if the water level is above the ford, and if you are on foot, use a bridge. Do not enter the water. It doesn't take much to sweep a person off their feet either."
It comes after a heavy rainfall flooded the East Coast Mainline, which resulted in hundreds of passengers stranded at Newcastle Central Station on Friday.