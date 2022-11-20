A fundraising football match in memory of teenager Tomasz Oleszak has been held in Gateshead.

The 14-year-old died following an alleged assault last month.

The event was organised, largely, by coaches and players at his old football club, Gateshead Cleveland Hall FC, with donations from seat tickets and raffles going to support the family.

Tomasz' parents were given a standing ovation before the game and presented with a shirt bearing his name.

A presentation ceremony also took place. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees.

They later issued a statement thanking everyone involved. It said: "We thought it would be a beautiful day to honour Tomasz from which he would also be proud. I wish he could be here to see how many people have come together for him. It shows how much he was thought of by his team and the coaches and everyone coming to watch."

Tomasz was highly thought of at the club. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees.

Club President Bob Boustead told ITV Tyne Tees: "It just all came together. And the support we've had through the football community, through the council, through the police, crime prevention, everything, has been absolutely tremendous. It's really opened things up. And this is how today I think we are able to demonstrate what local communities can do."

Around a thousand tickets were sold for the game at Gateshead International Stadium. The event was also to highlight the dangers of knife crime.

Deputy Mayor of Gateshead, Councillor Robert Waugh, said: “This has been a very emotional day for everyone involved as Tomasz’ death has had a profound impact on not only those who knew him but the wider Gateshead community. It has been really important that people have had this opportunity to come together and remember Tomasz doing something he loved to do with his friends and teammates."