Police to crackdown on drink and drug driving during the World Cup

Drivers are being warned of the dangers of getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

Cleveland Police are planning a crackdown on drink and drug driving during the World Cup and the lead up to Christmas.

A post on the force's facebook page said: "We don't tolerate drink or drug driving at any time of the year, but as the World Cup kicks off and Christmas approaches, officers will be carrying out enforcement activity and intelligence-led checks on drivers to ensure that people aren't risking lives by getting behind the wheel whilst under the influence.

"Please don't take the risk....organise a lift, taxi or make other arrangements.

"Remember, alcohol and drugs can also stay in your system for extended periods of time, so whilst you might feel OK to drive the next day, it might not be safe to do so!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...