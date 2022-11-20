Week in politics: Economic dividing lines, shellfish panel & more

There are no signs of the turmoil in the financial markets, and upheaval in Downing Street, that followed the 'mini-budget' in September.

Instead, the tax rises and public spending squeezes announced in Thursday's Autumn Statement drew out pretty traditional responses from the main parties, with dividing lines starting to come into focus ahead of the next general election.

In the House of Commons afterwards, Harrogate & Knaresborough Conservative MP Andrew Jones said: "I congratulate [the Chancellor] on his statement, and on the important points he has made about the global challenges we are facing, but also on how support will be provided to those who need it most."

Labour MP Ian Mearns said the council in his area, Gateshead, is £179m per year worse off than in 2010.

He asked: "after 12 years, when will the Government do something about local government finance to prove to people in Gateshead that the words 'levelling up' are not just empty rhetoric?"

Jeremy Hunt said in response that "economic growth we have had since 2010 means we are able to invest in capital projects today", a further £1.7bn will allocated to local projects in the next round of the 'Levelling Up Fund', and "we are absolutely committed to connecting areas like Gateshead into the national economy, which means that wealth spreads."

Liz Truss' main policy for tackling regional inequalities, low-tax 'Investment Zones', is being redrawn by her successors at the top of government.

Initial bids, of which there were many from the North East and North Yorkshire, will "not be taken forward."

The Chancellor said zones will now be "centred on universities in left-behind areas, to help to build clusters for our new growth industries."

Mr Hunt also said he could announce a devolution deal with an elected mayor for "an area in the North East to follow shortly."

Of course, that's not really an announcement, with talks still ongoing over expanding the North of Tyne combined authority, and the question of whether County Durham will be included as yet unresolved.

During an opposition day debate on industrial policy on Tuesday, Wansbeck Labour MP Ian Lavery called on the government to provide funding to help secure the future of a planned electric vehicle battery factory in his constituency.

The Britishvolt project has been in doubt due to concerns around the company's finances.The government is thought to be holding back on a £100m investment until certain milestones are met.

Mr Lavery said "the company requires financing now... We have been left behind for generations and there is an opportunity for 8,000 jobs", including the supply chain.Meanwhile, the Labour MP for Middlesbrough Andy McDonald raised concerns over the Teesworks regeneration scheme around the former Redcar steelworks site.

He said £375m of public money had been spent, but "a totally and utterly unacceptable decision" was made to transfer 90% of shares to a private sector partner.

The Business Minister (and Thirsk & Malton) Kevin Hollinrake did not address either of those MPs' points in his speech, but mentioned industrial plans for Teesside, and Nissan's plan for an electric vehicle hub on Wearside.

He said: "I cannot help but feel that reports of the death of British industry have been greatly exaggerated."

The Labour MP for Newcastle Central Chi Onwurah led a debate in the Commons on Thursday, saying she wanted to give "more exposure and a greater voice to birth parents" whose children are removed from them.

She praised the work of local charity Families in Care, but said that more widely "much more can still be done to support victims, particularly victims of domestic abuse, through the adoption and care process."

Families Minister Claire Coutinho said adoption agencies have legal duties to support birth parents, but accepted that "provision can often be patchy and variable."

She said a recent independent review of the care system included some focus on birth parents, and that the government is working on an "ambitious and detailed" strategy off the back of that.

Alex Cunningham, the Labour MP for Stockton North, presented his private member's bill on Friday, stressing "the urgent need for additional financial support for those living with a terminal illness."

He spoke about how people often face increased costs for example for travel or medication, and mentioned research showing that 90,000 people in the UK die in poverty every year.

His bill would mean people thought to be in the last year of their lives are automatically eligible for discounted energy bills and help to make their homes more energy-efficient, as well as greater protection so they can't be dismissed from their employment due to their condition.

Responding, Business Minister George Freeman pointed to existing support schemes and work on energy efficiency, as well as legal protections for workers.

The bill ran out of time on Friday and so will not proceed through parliament, but the minister said the government would look at it closely and hoped to "make some progress" in ensuring people can get the help they need.

The government announced on Tuesday that they will set up "an independent panel of external experts" to "consider all explanations" for the deaths of thousands of shellfish on the North East and North Yorkshire coastline.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee had called for such a panel and welcomed the move.

In the Commons on Thursday, the chair of the committee (and Scarborough & Whitby Conservative MP) Sir Robert Goodwill asked: "When does he expect that panel to be established and when might he expect it to report its findings?"

Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer replied: "Obviously we want to set it up as soon as possible and we want it to assess all the available evidence."

Finally, there was an unfortunate moment for the Sedgefield MP Paul Howell in the Commons on Tuesday.