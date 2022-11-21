Applications are now open for grants to help drivers upgrade vehicles which will be charged when Newcastle and Gateshead's Clean Air Zone (CAZ) comes into effect.

Vehicle owners affected by the CAZ are able to apply for vehicle upgrade grants from Monday 21 November, along with applications for exemptions.

Private cars, motorbikes and low emissions vehicles will not be charged when the CAZ comes into force on 30 January next year, but taxis, buses, coaches and HGVs will have to pay a charge if they do not comply with emissions requirements.

Charging for non-compliant vans will start in July 2023.

Cameras monitoring the zone are now operational.

The grant funding will be available to help replace or upgrade vehicles.

For taxi and private hire vehicles, grants of up to £3,500 - or £4,000 if the vehicle is wheelchair accessible - will be available.

Van owners will be offered up to £4,500 towards the cost of a replacement vehicle, and grants for bus, coach and HGV upgrades have been set at £16,000.

Cllr Jane Byrne, cabinet member for connected city at Newcastle City Council, said: "The Clean Air Zone is being implemented to improve our air quality, protect our health and clean up our environment.

"Even though we can't see pollution, we know that it's there and we know it's harmful to people, especially those with existing health conditions and those who spend a lot of time exposed to emissions while driving and sitting in traffic.

"We encourage anyone who is eligible to take advantage of the funding and support available to upgrade their vehicle and help us clean up our air."

Cllr John McElroy, cabinet member for the environment and transport at Gateshead Council, said: "Throughout this process we've been clear that improving air quality for the good of people's health has been our main priority.

"We've also been keen to ensure that those directly affected get the maximum financial support possible to help them upgrade to a cleaner vehicle so that they can reduce their emissions and avoid having to pay CAZ charges.

He added: "In addition to securing grant funding from government and sourcing financial providers who can offer a package of support, we have also agreed a number of local exemptions to help those with commercial vehicles, including taxis and vans, registered to addresses within the zone."

People can check whether their vehicle will be charged at www.gov.uk/clean-air-zones.

