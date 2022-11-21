A body has been found in the search for a missing woman from County Durham.

Patricia Lunn, who was known as Trish, had been reported as missing in October.

Police have confirmed the body of the 58-year-old has been recovered from the River Tees.

A Durham Police spokesperson said: "Patricia's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"It is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Ms Lunn was reported missing after she failed to board a coach tour to Scarborough from Newton Aycliffe on Saturday 29 October.

Police enquiries found she had travelled to Barnard Castle that evening and had attended a show at The Witham.

