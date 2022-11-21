Police are appealing for CCTV footage after cash and cigarettes were stolen in a "ram raid" burglary at a Middlesbrough business last Thursday 17 November.

A dark-coloured SUV style vehicle was driven into the shutters to Arncliffe Stores on West Lane, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

Damage was caused to the structure and doorway of the store before the suspects entered the building.

A quantity of cash and cigarettes were taken in the incident, which happened at about 5am.

Anyone who can assist ongoing enquiries is asked to contact Middlesbrough CID on the 101 number quoting ref 07900.