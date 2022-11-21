The Stadium of Light has been recreated in miniature as Sunderland AFC marks 25 years at the venue.

The hand-crafted miniature model of the home of the Black Cats - the full size version of which can seat 49,000 people - is small enough to sit in fans' living rooms.

As well as the intricate recreation of the Stadium of Light, the signed model includes the Sunderland Aquatic Centre and the Beacon of Light.

The model has been signed by Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sir Bob Murray CBE, chairman of the Foundation of Light and is being auctioned off for charity this Christmas.

Stadium for Ants have created a miniature model of the 49,000 capacity Stadium of Light. Credit: Foundation of Light

Sir Bob said: “I would encourage Sunderland supporters to get involved as not only could they be in with a chance of winning one of only two models, but they will also be supporting the official charity of Sunderland AFC and their local community at a time where we need to come together now more than ever.”

The model was made by Stadium For Ants, which has been creating its one-of-a-kind model stadiums for charities and club foundations around the world over the last five years, raising more than £50,000.

David Resnik, founder and lead creative at Stadium For Ants said: “Sunderland fans have witnessed some incredible moments at the Stadium of Light over the years but the amount of lives the Foundation have impacted is extraordinary.

"It gives me great satisfaction knowing the Beacon of Light also features in the model, where all this life-changing work takes place.”

The miniature home of the Black Cats has been signed by Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. Credit: Foundation of Light.

Fans can enter the prize draw for £10, with all proceeds made from the prize draw supporting the Foundation of Light's Small Change, Big Difference campaign, which runs projects across Sunderland, South Tyneside and Country Durham and includes providing food packs to teach a families how to cook a healthy meal on a budget and giving children on free school meals with food and activities during the school holidays.

The winner of the prize draw will be be revealed during half-time during the Boxing Day clash with Blackburn Rovers.

