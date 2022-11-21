Weapons were used in an alleged assault on a 54-year-old man in Eston.

Just before 6.30pm on Saturday (19th November), a group of people caused extensive criminal damage to a residential address on Sedgemoor Road.

A 54-year-old man who is receiving hospital treatment for serious injuries but is in a stable condition.

Four people - aged 15, 24, 36 and 37 - have been arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and affray.

They remain in custody and are being questioned.