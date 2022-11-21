Two burglars who were caught rifling through their haul after crashing a stolen car have been jailed.

Peter Hughes Atkinson, 40, and Jack Bush, 32, were arrested and charged within a few hours of targeting three Jarrow properties in an overnight crime-spree.

On Friday 18 November, the pair appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and both pleaded guilty and were sentenced to more than seven years in jail.

The court heard that officers were made aware of suspicious activity taking place at three houses in the early hours of 25 June.

At around 1.30am, it was reported that the front bedroom of a house on Pine Street was in a state of disarray.

A number of items were reported as missing, including a mobile phone, bank card and a wooden drawer containing jewellery and watches.

Shortly after 3am, it was reported that intruders had gained entry to a house on Gloucester Way.

When confronted by the occupants, the suspect fled the scene on foot. A number of items were reported missing including jewellery of sentimental value.

Then, shortly before 6am, it was reported that a suspect had gained entry to a property on The Crescent, taking car keys and driving off in a Nissan Juke that was parked outside on the drive. Other items were also missing, including high value electronics.

Following an investigation, patrol officers from Northumbria Police and Durham Constabulary arrested Atkinson and Bush.

The two men were spotted walking on the hard shoulder westbound on the A19, and officers found the abandoned Nissan Juke which they had crashed and left written off nearby.

A short time later, both men were found down a nearby side path rifling through bags of stolen property.

The men were taken into custody and later charged with offences including three counts of burglary and joint theft of a motor vehicle.

They were remanded into custody after their first court appearance.

Peter Hughes Atkinson, of Taylor Grove, Durham, was jailed for two years and three months after admitting three counts of burglary and one count of joint theft of a motor vehicle.

Jack Bush, of Lamb Drive in Sheffield, was jailed for five years and four months after also admitting three counts of burglary and one count of joint theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a further burglary offence committed in Sheffield.

Detective Constable Simon Cammack, of Northumbria Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Luck soon ran out for the pair after they crashed the stolen car and officers caught them with their haul of stolen goods. In fact, they were even found to be wearing some of the items.

“As a result of these collaborative efforts, not only were we able to quickly detain and charge those involved, but we were also able to claim back a lot of the stolen property for those affected before it was sold or passed on. This included jewellery of sentimental value which had been stashed away by Atkinson and Bush for later."