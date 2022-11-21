Why North East landmark will be lit up orange

St Mary's lighthouse in Whitley Bay will be lit up orange for 16 days as North Tyneside launches a campaign against domestic violence.

Beginning on 25 November, the days of action will be marked by events across the borough to encourage victims, both men and women, to seek support.

The campaign starts on the international day for the elimination of violence against women, as well as White Ribbon Day.

The 16 day campaign begins on 25 November. Credit: North Tyneside Council

Cllr Carole Burdis, from North Tyneside Council, said: “Domestic abuse can affect anyone and each year we’re proud to support the 16 days of action to raise awareness of the issue and hopefully encourage victims to come forward, report it and seek help.

“We want people to know that they are not alone. We have a range of support we can provide and there will always be someone available to speak to you and support you, whatever your circumstances. We are here to help.

“This year’s campaign is more timely than ever as it comes at the same time as the launch of the World Cup. There’s never been a better time for us to focus on the good that can come from people of all genders coming together to support this common cause. We want to bring everyone together to think about how they can make a positive difference to achieve equality and safety for all.”

Orange is the designated colour for the campaign and and the council said residents may spot the colour across the borough during the 16 days.

As a White Ribbon accredited organisation, the council will also fly the White Ribbon flag outside of Quadrant East and local landmark St Mary’s Lighthouse.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “Women have the right to always feel safe whatever they are doing; whether on the dance floor or walking through the park. But we have to accept there are times when they don’t.

"Male violence, particularly against women, is a big problem and it’s not going away. We must fight to change that. And I’m committed to this cause.

"Lots of work is happening across our region to address concerns around women’s safety and I will keep building on this. For instance, I’ve invested nearly £2 million into making our region’s public spaces safer. This means more patrols, more interventions and more education.

