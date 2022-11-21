A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man died in a crash in the early hours of Sunday 20 November.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the single-vehicle collision in North Tyneside.

Officers investigating the crash say it happened at about 1:40am on Sunday 20 November on the A191 at New York.

It was reported the vehicle had been in collision with a lamppost, and a passenger seriously injured.

The 22-year-old man was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers at this time.

An investigation was launched into the circumstances of the collision, and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has since been released under investigation.

Enquiries in to the incident remain ongoing and today (Monday), police have issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Sergeant Dave Roberts of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department said: “This is an incredibly sad and distressing situation for the man’s family, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we are determined to find answers for the man’s family.

“A number of individuals have already been spoken about what they saw that night, but we would ask anyone else who was driving or in the area at the time to come forward. Your dashcam or information could be the key to our investigation.”

Get in touch by emailing 541@northumbria.police.uk or using the Tell us Something page on the Northumbria Police website, quoting log NP-20221120-0097.

