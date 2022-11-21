Work to move a coastal road in South Tyneside further inland to protect if from erosion has started.

The road is being moved 24 metres away from the clifftops.

It will remain open during the majority of the work which is due to be completed next summer.

The road -between Marsden Lime Kilns and the caravan site near the Marsden Grotto - is under-threat from coastal erosion.

The lifespan of the coastal road should extend its lifespan by 50 years.

The roadworks come after a 2019 survey identified that parts of the route would be affected by ongoing erosion of the cliff face, including the formation of caves.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods at South Tyneside Council, said: "This scenic route is well used by residents and visitors, but its future is compromised in its current position.

"Realigning the road and bringing it further inland in this location is essential for public safety. It will preserve this important route for decades to come while supporting the natural erosion of the cliffs in this area."