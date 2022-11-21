A 10-year deal has been agreed to keep a fire training centre at Teesside International Airport.

The move will protect more than 50 jobs at the International Fire Training Centre (IFTC), which has been based at the airport since 1981 and trains about 10,000 people each year.

Serco’s IFTC is a world leader in aviation fire training - providing life-saving guidance and expertise to thousands of firefighters every year.

Environment improvements will also to be made to the training centre in the coming year.

Guy Barker, Serco’s Contract manager at the IFTC, said: "I am exceptionally pleased that the future of IFTC has been secured at Teesside International Airport.

"This new lease not only reflects the ongoing commitment of Serco to Teesside but also the future of Teesside International Airport. IFTC is recognised around the world and the phrase 'trained on Teesside' is recognised globally as recognition of first-class Airport Fire Officers.

"I look forward to the next 40 years and am excited to lead the fantastic team into a bright future."

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "It’s great that we’ve been able to secure this business, and the fantastic jobs that come with it, at Teesside Airport for the long term.

"Families and workers at our airport now have the assurance they deserve over their jobs at this world-leading site after uncertainty earlier in the year.

"We are proud to host the fire training centre - and the boost in reputation it has given to our airport for the past 40 years is immeasurable."

