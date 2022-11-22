A body has been found in the search for a missing 81-year-old.

An extensive search was launched after Ronnie Brown failed to return to his Wallsend home on Sunday 6 November.

Dozens of friends, neighbours and members of the community joined emergency services as they tried to find the 81-year-old.

Last week, emergency services said they had stood down the search after six days of searching for him.

Northumbria Police has confirmed that a body was found on Sunday 20 November in the St Peter’s Basin area of Newcastle.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "Formal identification has now taken place and officers can confirm this to be Ronnie. His family are being supported by specialist officers at this distressing time.

"Police do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in his death and a report will now be made for the coroner."

Superintendent Paul Stewart, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a very sad update which we hoped we would not have to give.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Ronnie’s family and loved ones during this tragic time, and we would ask that their privacy is respected while they come to terms with what has happened.

“Whenever we search for a missing person, we hugely appreciate the public's support – not to mention assistance from all our partners and volunteers including Mountain Rescue and the National Police Air Service.”

