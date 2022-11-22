Thirteen ferrets which were found living in maggot-infested hutches in a Washington cul-de-sac have been rescued.

The ferrets were found in two hutches with no water, and only a small amount of food in one hutch.

A member of the public found them in a cul-de-sac in Newriggs, Washington on Thursday 16 November.

RSPCA inspector Rachael Hurst said: “These poor ferrets were found dumped in two filthy hutches without water and most couldn’t get to the small amount of food in the cage.

"They had been thoughtlessly discarded in a street like rubbish."

RSPCA Inspector Rachael Hurst believes they were dumped just a few hours before they were found. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Rachael Hurst collected the ferrets, which are not microchipped, and she is now appealing for information to find out who is responsible for abandoning them.

She believes they were dumped just a few hours before they were found, and thinks a van must have been used to transport them.

Ms Hurst said: “They were left exposed to the elements without a thought for their welfare. Thankfully they were found and were given health checks by a local vet and are now getting some much needed care and attention."

It comes as new figures released by the RSPCA show the number of animals being abandoned has risen by 17% in 2020 to 2021, with a further increase of 24% in the first part of 2022.

Ms Hurst added: “Sadly calls to the RSPCA about abandonment and neglect have risen as the cost of living crisis bites and, with more people struggling, we expect more animals will be neglected and abandoned by owners who can no longer afford to care for them."

