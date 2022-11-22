A Tyneside MC has released an anti-knife crime rap following the death of 14-year-old Gordon Goult, who was fatally stabbed in Elswick.

Kevin Hogg, who is also known as MC Tazo, wrote a verse about knife-crime a few years ago.

Mr Hogg said: "The reason I wrote the rhyme many years ago is because knife crime seems to be getting worse over the last few years and, more shockingly, it seems to be the younger ones who are carrying them.

He added: "I know a lot of younger ones listen to MCing, so I was hoping to try and send a message to them to not use or carry knives."

Mr Hogg - who was friends with Gordon's late father - has recorded the rap as a video tribute following the death of the schoolboy.

Gordon died in hospital of stab wounds after an alleged assault in Elswick on Tuesday 15 October, six days after the incident.

It came less than two months after 14-year-old Tomasz Oleszak died following an alleged stabbing on the Springwell Estate in Gateshead.

Mr Hogg, from Felling in Gateshead, said: "When the Tomasz incident happened not far from when I live, I was shocked at the age and it was in my mind about doing the rhyme.

"Then but when the news came about Gordon Gault, and there was no doubt in my mind that I needed to do it as I knew his dad who has also sadly passed away a few years ago."

Father-of-two Mr Hogg said: "I am hoping by doing this rhyme I can get a message through to the younger generation to not carry or use knives.

"I have two young sons myself who are nine and six and I worry for them growing up."

