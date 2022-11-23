A former Middlesbrough FC player has launched an elite football academy at Teesside University.

George Friend, who played for Boro from 2012 to 2020, is now an ambassador for the academy which aims to develop the next generation of football talent from Teesside.

Mr Friend said: "I am extremely proud to support Teesside University’s Football Academy. The academy will offer a fantastic opportunity for talented young athletes to develop their footballing skills while completing their degree.

"The North East has a huge amount of talent and it would be fantastic to see a greater pipeline of professional players coming from the Tees Valley as a result of this programme."

Students at Teesside University who are accepted onto the programme will have 10 hours a week of football activity, including coaching, conditioning and medical support.

They will also have access to a hydrotherapy pool, 4G pitch and biomechanics and physiology labs at the university.

Local clubs, including Middlesbrough FC, Middlesbrough Women's FC and Stockton Town will also support the student athletes.

It is hoped the programme will offer students from all backgrounds opportunities to progress into semi-professional and professional football.

Teesside University previously awarded England Lioness Beth Mead, from Whitby, a scholarship during her studies there.

Pro vice chancellor of learning and teaching at Teesside University, Professor Mark Simpson, said: "The Teesside University Football Academy is a pivotal new programme for our region.

"It will provide future generations of talented students with access to exceptional support and facilities to develop their skills and equip them for their future careers. We are very much looking forward to seeing their success."

