An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted in a Middlesbrough alleyway by a man described as "fat" and carrying a can of Stella.

Cleveland Police say the teenager reported the incident happened just off Castle Way, at about 9pm on Friday 18 November.

The suspect is said to have been wearing a big, blue coat with hooded jackets with the hood pulled up underneath.

He's reported to have been carrying a can of Stella and "smelled of alcohol".

An unknown man assisted in pulling away the suspect and ensured the victim got home, a Cleveland Police spokesperson said.

Officers are appealing for this member of the public to contact them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 211166.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV in the area around Castle Way is also asked to contact Cleveland Police.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

