A group of strangers who saved the life of a man on a Sunderland bridge have been praised by a top police officer.

Anthony Gibson, Charmette Rogers, and David and Jacqueline Barkel were travelling across the bridge when they noticed a distressed man on the wrong side of the railings.

The group approached him and began a conversation.

They have now been awarded a commander's compliment certificate for their actions by a top officer in charge of policing in South Tyneside and Sunderland.

Chief Superintendent of Northumbria Police Barrie Joisce said: "I am full of praise for everyone involved who demonstrated such empathy and selflessness in a time of need for someone they did not know.

"Thank you for the kindness you were able to show a person who needed help in that moment."

Concerned onlookers called 999 when they saw the man on 24 September, alerting the police.

The group had parked their cars near to the bridge and when officers arrived, help get the man to safety.

Mr Joisce said: "Though officers were just minutes away, we know that every second counts in a situation like this.

"It’s not always appropriate for a member of the public to intervene in an incident like this, but a stranger’s kindness can mean the world to someone during a vulnerable moment, and these very kind strangers did absolutely the right thing."

If you see someone in a similar situation and think they need help, call 999.

Help is also available if you are struggling with your mental health.

Call Samaritans on 116 123

Call the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) on 0800 58 58 58

