An icon of steelmaking on Teesside is no more after being brought down in an explosion.

The demolition is the latest - and most high profile - in a series of explosions this year to clear the site for future development.

The blast furnace at Redcar, which stood for more than 40 years, came down in seconds following the blast.

Using 175kg of explosives, teams from Thompsons of Prudhoe brought down the Casting Houses, the Dust Catcher, Charge Conveyors, and the Blast Furnace at the Redcar Blast Furnace at 9am on Wednesday, 23 November.

Play Brightcove video

Redcar's blast furnace was demolished in an explosion at 9am on Wednesday 23 November.

People gathered nearby to watch as the huge plant was brought to the ground.

Former steelworker Bob Johnson said: "I've come down to witness what I regard as the true end to steelmaking on Teesside. It's been a long time coming. A very poignant day for me.

"I've had 20 fantastic years on this site. It's something that's a massive part of my life. As a boy I wanted to be a steelworker. I used to come down here as a child, see the iron being poured, it was just captivating... it's what I always wanted to do.

"To see it finally come down, it will be devastating, a really sad day for a lot of people."

Christine Harris' father worked at the site. After the demolition, she said: "We built the world, that was our motto, and this was the end of what our ancestors came here for, from Ireland, from Cornwall... it just feels like saying goodbye to them.

"It's time to move on, time for something new. Like our Middlesbrough motto says 'We Shall Be', that's gone but we shall be in another form."

People gathered to watch as Redcar's blast furnace was demolished. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The structure has dominated the Teesside coastline since 1979.

Once ranked the second largest in Europe, the furnace produced 3.6million tonnes of iron a year and is part of 170 years of iron and steelmaking on Teesside, contributing to the building of constructions including the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Newcastle's Tyne Bridge.

The furnace was first mothballed in 2010 before being restarted by SSI UK when they took over its ownership from Tata Steel in 2012.

The vast site was left empty when SSI went into liquidation in 2015, with 2,000 people losing their jobs.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...