A driver arrested after the grandad of actress Chelsea Halfpenny was injured in a hit-and-run has been cleared of all charges relating to the incident.

Kane Oman had been accused of being the driver of a Mercedes who failed to stop at the scene of an accident on Woodburn, on the Leam Lane estate after causing injury to 85-year-old Derek Halfpenny.

He also faced charges of failing to report an accident along with driving without due care and attention, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without in insurance, on the same street.

The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges and they were discontinued at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court last week.

However, Oman, of Glenridding Close in Low Fell, Gateshead, was also charged with driving the same car without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence on a different Leam Lane Road on the same date.

He pleaded guilty to those offences and was fined £135 and given eight points on his licence. Oman will also have to pay £85 in court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Last month, another man charged in connection with the incident was also fined. Liam Johnson, 31, of Gartland Road in Pennywell, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to permitting Oman to drive the Mercedes otherwise than in accordance with a licence, on Woodburn, on the date of the collision.

He was fined £143 at Gateshead Magistrates Court. Johnson must also pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £110.

Three other people arrested in connection with the incident remain under investigation.

Following the incident, Ms Halfpenny, 31, issued an emotional appeal for information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...