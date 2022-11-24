A scammer who defrauded 25 victims in Sunderland out of a total of £34,000 - after advertising that he could get a 40% reduction at Flannels - has been jailed.

Reece Casey used Snapchat to tell his victims that he could get a 40% discount at Flannels as he had a friend who worked at the luxury clothing company.

Casey, of Maughan Street, Dudley, West Midlands, returned to court to be sentenced for fraud, after he pleaded guilty to the single charge at previous hearing.

On Tuesday 1 November, Newcastle Crown Court heard in 2018 Casey had won £54,000 from betting firm William Hill, before going on to pocket £164,000 a year later on the EuroMillions.

However, the 31-year-old spent thousands gambling after developing an addition before he took the decision to begin defrauding people.

At the hearing, Katie Spence, prosecuting, said: "A friend of the defendant responded to the offer and ordered multiple items. He also ordered items for other friends and family."

Ms Spence added that those who had been defrauded had sent their money to Casey.

The court heard that one woman sent £4,500 to Casey, with another woman buying items using an inheritance she received from her mum who had died. Another woman lost money after buying items for her husband's birthday.

Kelly Sherif, mitigating, said Casey had shown "extreme remorse" and said he was unaware there were so many victims as he had only dealt with three personally.

She said he had an "entrenched lifestyle of gambling", which he started when he was 15.

Judge Stephen Earl jailed Casey for 12 months.

