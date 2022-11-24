Former Durham University student to become UK's third ever astronaut

A woman who formerly studied at Durham University has been announced as the next UK astronaut.

Rosemary Coogan was selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) after beating out 22,500 applications.

The 31-year-old from Northern Ireland holds two master’s degrees from Durham, one in physics and one in astronomy where she conducted research on gamma-ray emission from black holes.

Ms Coogan will begin training in 2023, following in the footsteps of fellow British astronauts Tim Peake and Helen Sharman.

Alongside Ms Coogan, the ESA announced that former Paralympian John McFall would become the first ever astronaut with a physical disability from the UK.

Meganne Christian also successfully completed the astronaut selection process and will become a member of the ESA Astronaut Reserve.

European Space Agency Astronaut Class of 2022 Credit: ESA

They are among the first astronauts to be unveiled by ESA since 2009.

It is a result of a £1.84bn investment from the UK Space Agency into new missions and programmes.

Science and Space Minister George Freeman: "Tim Peake’s Principia mission showed us all how space has the power to inspire millions across the country, showcasing the UK’s role as a space science superpower.

"Today’s announcement of the next set of UK ESA astronauts is a sign of international respect for both UK space scientists and the UK’s commitment to space for all.

“I congratulate Rosemary, John and Meganne on their remarkable achievement and look forward to them inspiring a new generation."

Astronauts on board the International Space Station support hundreds of experiments. This research helps develop new materials and medical treatments and gives a better understanding of fundamental scientific processes. It also provides the knowledge required to send humans further out into space, to the Moon and one day on to Mars.

Astronauts also take part in research as human test subjects, studying the effects of space on the body to help researchers understand ageing processes that affect us all on Earth.

Rosemary Coogan will join the ESA astronaut corps along with four other new career astronauts from ESA member states.

