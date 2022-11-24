A police officer is due to appear in court in connection with a crash that left two teenagers seriously injured.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation into Cleveland Police officer PC David French following a collision in New Marske.

They received a referral from the force following the crash on Grewgrass Lane on 22 May 2022, in which a police van collided with a Vauxhall Corsa.

The occupants of the Corsa, a 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both suffered serious injuries.

The case was then referred to the Crown Prosecution Service in October 2022.

PC David French, 38, is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday 25 November, charged with driving without due care and attention.