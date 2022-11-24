A teacher has been banned from the profession after having sexual contact with a pupil.

Aimee Jones, 36, was jailed for eight months in November 2021 after admitting four offences involving a girl aged between 13 and 17.

She has now been banned from teaching indefinitely following a misconduct hearing and will not be allowed to reapply for her teaching status.

Mrs Jones, who taught at a school in Darlington, was not present at the Teaching Regulation Agency hearing and was not represented.

The panel said given the nature of the allegations, public confidence in the profession could be “seriously weakened” if she was not treated with the “utmost seriousness”.

Mrs Jones, who was described as a “respected teacher”, joined the school in September 2016. She was arrested on school property in March 2021.

The pupil, who cannot be named for legal reasons, gave a statement to police two days later and Mrs Jones' employment ended on 22 March.

Representing the secretary of state for education, decision maker Alan Meyrick said a ban was "necessary to maintain public confidence" in teachers.

He added: "In view of the seriousness of the allegation found proved against her, I have decided that Aimee Jones shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of her eligibility to teach."

Mrs Jones was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years after her sentencing last year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...