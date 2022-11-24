A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs following a crash which has left a 22-year-old man fighting for his life.

The collision happened in Middlesbrough at about 7pm on Wednesday 23 November.

Police say the crash involved a white Transit van and a blue and white motorcycle and happened in Normanby Road, at the junction with Briggs Avenue.

The 22-year-old male rider of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The 24-year-old male driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was in police custody on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision or anyone who may have seen the white Transit van travelling south between the A66 and Briggs Avenue around the time of the incident, or anyone who may have seen a blue and white motorcycle travelling in company with a black motorcycle between the Trunk Road and Briggs Avenue."Anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident or anyone with CCTV covering Normanby Road between the A66 and Trunk Road is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 211836."

