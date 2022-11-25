A man who died in a collision in North Tyneside has been described as a "courageous and kind soul".

Truman Hub, 22, from North Shields, died in the crash in the town in the early hours of Sunday 20 November.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

Emergency services were called to the A191 in New York following the one-vehicle collision.

However, Mr Hub died from his injuries. A passenger in the car was also seriously injured.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Truman’s family and girlfriend Lauren have issued heartfelt tributes in his memory – describing him as the “kindest-hearted person that will ever grace this earth”.

A statement said: “As brothers, we have always had that bond. We’ve been best friends from the start and always been ready to face anything together.

“But nothing could prepare us for what we are dealing with now. Nothing can describe the loss that we feel.

Truman Hub (left) with brothers Hylton (middle) and Myles (right) Credit: Northumbria Police

“Truman was a courageous and kind soul who went the extra mile for those that he cared about. He was a loving brother and a faithful friend.

“He will be deeply missed by many and the world will truly never be the same again – but we will hold the memory of him close to our hearts every day.

“You were the best younger brother and son. We love and miss you, Truman!”

His girlfriend, Lauren, added: “Rest easy my beautiful boyfriend. Thank you for giving me the best memories of my life and filling my heart with so much love.

“Words can’t describe how much I am going to miss your beautiful smile, contagious laugh and your silly, goofy personality. You are truly the kindest-hearted person that will ever grace this earth.

“Our love will never end.”

A full investigation into the cause of the collision is taking place.

Truman Hub, described as "a courageous and kind soul", pictured with best friend Owen. Credit: Northumbria Police

Sergeant Dave Roberts of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, has renewed his appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

“It is clear just how loved Truman was and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this devastating time,” Sgt Roberts said.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with the events of this week.

“We are desperate to get them the answers they deserve, and I am today reappealing for anybody with information – or who saw the collision – to get in touch.

“We especially want to hear from anyone in the area who believes they saw a white Hyundai car travelling in the hours before the collision. Please check any dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of interest.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221120-0097. Alternatively, you can email 541@northumbria.police.uk.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...