A convicted sex offender who drove 100 miles to a schoolgirl's Darlington home and then sexually assaulted her has been jailed.

Aaron Scanlon set off at 6am to drive to the girl’s home in Darlington, where he arrived just after 8am and waited for her outside her house.

The 30-year-old, who had previously groomed her during "lengthy phonecalls" during which he told her he loved her, said he would take the girl to school.

He then drove her to a secluded lay-by and sexually assaulted her.

After he dropped her off at school, the girl told staff what had happened.

Scanlon then drove back to Rochdale where he was arrested by officers.

He was subsequently charged with assault by penetration and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Scanlon, previously of Rochdale, but now of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea in Northumberland pleaded guilty to the offences.

He was jailed for 15 years and one month at Teesside Crown Court last week.

He has a previous conviction for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 in 2010.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Ian Banham, from Darlington safeguarding team, said: “Scanlon is a dangerous individual who targeted this girl after forming a relationship with her over the phone and groomed her for some time.“Then, he travelled from his home in Rochdale to commit this horrendous act without any consideration for the life-changing and devastating impact it would have on the girl.“I hope this sentence provides her with some closure and allows her to move on and rebuild her life.”

