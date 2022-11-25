A group of teenagers - including one boy believed to have a bladed article - made threatening remarks and caused damage to windows at Gateshead College.

Northumbria Police said some members of the group were on a motorbike at the college and six teenagers are currently in police custody.

Officers were made aware of the incident shortly before 2.40pm yesterday afternoon.

They attended the scene and arrested five boys aged 15, 16, 17, 17 and 17 on suspicion of affray.

Another boy, aged 17, was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

A Gateshead College spokesperson said: "A small group of males attended our Construction Academy yesterday and made threatening remarks as well as causing damage to a window.

"The police have made arrests and are holding people in custody while enquiries are ongoing and we are supporting them with their investigation.

"The safety of staff and students is our top priority. We have no reason to believe there is any risk to other learners and college is open as usual."

