Cranes for Ukraine: the Tyneside artists sending a message of support

Ten thousand paper birds have been installed at Tynemouth Metro station in a symbol of solidarity with Ukraine.

The origami cranes have been created in blue and yellow; the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The birds have been made by people around the world for the project by North Tyneside Art Studio.

Many hours of work have gone into creating the installation. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Paul Hiller, who is from the organisation, said members are proud to stand in solidarity with those suffering as a result of the war in Ukraine.

He said: "We need to do what we can to show that strength of support ... and really just to send a message to the people of Ukraine and all of the people in this country that are from Ukraine, that we are still thinking of them."

Contributors followed an online video, complete with instructions, to make the paper cranes.

The birds are regarded as sacred in many cultures.

The origami birds stretch the length of the bridge. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The installation spans the length of the footbridge at Tynemouth station.

Project creator, Samantha Burgess wants the work to serve as a regular reminder to travellers going about their day here, of the struggles faced by people in Ukraine.

She said: "Hopefully as people are walking to and from work, or going out and about, they can have a little thought."

The installation will be in place until March.