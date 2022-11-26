England football fans who attended a fan zone event in Newcastle are demanding refunds after an evening marred by technical difficulties.

Revellers reportedly paid up to £15 for tickets to England vs USA at the venue NXNewcastle on Friday 25 November.

They complained of overpriced drinks and overcrowding, but were most angered by the 'five minute' delay in audio and the channel briefly switching to the BBC programme Angels of the North around the 60th minute.

Many of them chanted 'we want our money back' in unison when the action turned off entirely midway through the second half.

One attendee told ITV News Tyne Tees: "I could not believe how unorganised this event was and how disappointing it was.

"The price wasn’t the issue but when you pay £15 you expect a good event."

The venue acknowledged technical issues and posted an apology on their social media. They said an update on possible refunds will be provided shortly.

"NX would like to apologise to all fans who had such a disappointing experience.

"We are now working with the event promotor to establish why the football screening was not delivered as expected."

No goals were missed. England drew 0-0 in their second group game tie.