Week in politics: MP's shock exit, fire service fears & the hero pilot of WWII

Dehenna Davison, the Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland, announcing that she will stand down at the next general election has come as a big surprise.

She said on Friday: "now the time feels right for me to devote more of my attention to life outside politics - mainly to my family, and helping support them as they’ve helped support me."

She is just 29, was first elected in 2019, recently became a minister, and is seen as a rising star.

She would be defending a majority of just under 8,000, supported Liz Truss to become Prime Minister, and has done some work as a TV presenter.

A couple of other senior young Conservative MPs have already announced they will stand aside too - it is a concerning trend for the party.

A number of local MPs warned about funding for the region's fire and rescue services during a Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday.

Leading it, the Labour MP for Washington & Sunderland West Sharon Hodgson focused on Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and said: "It is clear for all to see how the government have shamefully cut fire services for more than a decade and how the cuts now risk the safety of our communities in the North East."

Darlington Conservative MP Peter Gibson spoke about County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, saying it "has serious concerns regarding the ongoing funding challenges it is facing, which may mean that there is a danger that it cannot sustain its current level of service into the future."

Responding, Home Office Minister Sarah Dines said public finances are tight at a time of "international and domestic crises", but insisted: "I have the utmost faith that local fire and rescue services will be able to work in a way that does not put the public at risk."

Rishi Sunak spent time working from government offices in Darlington on Friday, and met people at a GP surgery in the town.

He has spent the weekend at his constituency of Richmond in North Yorkshire - his first visit since he became Prime Minister a month ago.

Tony Blair's former office manager in Sedgefield, John Burton, told me during the summer that once a month is about how often you'd expect a PM to be able to return to their constituency.

The last two Prime Ministers appear to be supporting a Conservative backbench rebellion led by the Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland MP Simon Clarke.

He wants to end a ban on new onshore wind farms, arguing his approach "cuts bills, cuts emissions and strengthens our energy security."

He was a cabinet minister under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and has said both of them back his amendment to the government's Levelling Up & Regeneration Bill, which will cause a headache to their successor in Downing Street.

On Thursday, York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell led a debate in the House of Commons, calling on the government to act to improve the children's social care system, after the publication of a major review in May.

She warned about "overstretched services" currently, and said "a new approach" is needed, particularly through "health, mental health, education, social services and families working together."

Children & Families Minister Claire Coutinho admitted: "the system is not delivering well enough, or consistently for the children and families it supports", and said the government's strategy for "once-in-a-generation" reforms will be published in the new year.

On Friday, the Commons heard about Pilot Officer William McMullen, who gave his own life to avoid crashing into homes in Darlington in 1945.

The Canadian airman was on a training exercise when his plane developed a mechanical fault, his crew parachuted safely to the ground, but he stayed in the cockpit.

Darlington MP Peter Gibson emotionally told his story, described him as "a true hero", and asked that he be given "the official recognition... that he so truly deserves."

Defence Minister Andrew Murrison described the story as "poignant and inspiring", but said that "gallantry awards are not granted retrospectively."

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans concluded proceedings: "I have chaired many Adjournment debates, but none better than today’s. The word 'hero' is bandied around and abused, but not in William McMullen’s case... He has now been properly recognised in parliament."