Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of fans, family and friends gathered in Jill Scott's home town to watch her win this year's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

From success on the pitch, to success in the jungle - it has been a year of celebrations for the former Lioness. Jill was crowned Queen of the Jungle during Sunday night’s show beating former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Back home, crowds gathered in front of a big screen to watch the final - which saw 12 million votes cast.

Speaking to hosts Ant Mcpartlin and Dec Donnelly after receiving the news, Scott said: “I just can’t believe it. Honestly, I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she’s done.

“We were one big team, I don’t think there should be one winner, we couldn’t have got through it without all of us.”

Jill's mother, sister and nephew were among those watching in anticipation at the Stack in Seaburn, as she avoided the third-place elimination and made it to the final two.

A montage of Jill's 'best bits' were played, with cheers at her reference to being 'The Angel of the North' during a bushtucker trial.

Jill is the 22nd winner of ITV's successful reality show, which returned to Murwillumbah, New South Wales, Australia, for the first time since 2019, following the easing of travel restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, c ouncillors on Wearside voted unanimously in support of the move to mark Jill's work in women's football, with the Freedom of Sunderland.

The recommendation noted her work as an ambassador for Sunderland and for being a role model to young people in the city.

She will be honoured alongside her longtime fellow Lioness and former teammate at Manchester City Steph Houghton MBE, who is also being recognised for her contributions to sport.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...