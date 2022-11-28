A lifeboat was called to the rescue of an adult and four children after their vehicle became trapped on a causeway by the rising tide.

The team from Seahouses Lifeboat rescue was called to the Holy Island causeway at 1:59pm on Friday 25 November.

The occupants of the vehicle were "cold and damp" after being rescued, but were unhurt.

They had made their way to the refuge box as the tide started to rise.

The lifeboat took three of the casualties to the mainland, leaving a crewman with the remaining two.

The Lifeboat then returned to pick up the crewman and two other casualties.

All five were handed into the care of Berwick Coastguard rescue team.

A spokesperson for the lifeboat said, the safe crossing time on Friday was between 7:10am and 1pm, while high tide was 3.21pm.

