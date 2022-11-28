A 10-year-old girl is lucky to be alive after being hit by a car on her way to school.

Holly Blakey, from Blyth, Northumberland, faces a lengthy recovery after she was struck by a vehicle while she was making her way to Newsham Primary School earlier this month.

The collision occurred on Newcastle Road at about 8:15am on 2 November.

Holly's pelvis was shattered, her bladder was split in half and her lungs were bruised and filled with blood.

She underwent an eight-hour operation at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle was placed in an induced coma.

Natalya Page, who is step-mum to Holly's older sister Kacey Leigh King, 16, said: "When she went into the surgery we really didn’t think she was coming out of it. The serious part is over but she’s still in a huge amount of pain."

Holly is now stable but she remains in hospital. The youngster has two metal bars attached to her pelvis to stabilise it and has been left with a scar across her tummy.

Holly's mum Michelle McFarlane found out about the collision when a man knocked on her door to tell her.

The 34-year-old, who had one of her legs amputated below the knee earlier this year, has spent the last few weeks by Holly's side in hospital.

Ms Page said: "Holly was making her way to her friends house to knock on her to walk to school. On one of the big roads she was crossing she was hit by a car.

"At the time no one was around her. People gathered but they didn’t know her name or anything. It was just this little girl in the middle of the road. I believe someone called the paramedic and somebody called the school."

Holly Blakey and her sister. Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION

She added Holly's school badge was visible, which enabled those helping her to get in touch with the school.

Ms Page said that Holly can talk and has been trying to walk with the help of a physiotherapist.

Her family does not yet know how long Holly will remain in hospital and if she will be able to come home for Christmas.

She said: "You start to notice when the medication is wearing off and you can tell she's in a lot of pain. She's in so much pain that trying to walk is so difficult for her.

"I feel really sad, I just want the kids to have a good Christmas. I want to bring Christmas to them and I don't want Michelle to have the stress.

"Michelle got her leg amputated just below the knee in January. She had lots of issues with her foot and she had to have her leg taken off or it would have turned to sepsis.

"Michelle has not long got her prosthetic and she can’t walk very far. It’s a big struggle with her being in Blyth.

"I know the worst of it is over for Holly and that's a big relief - that was really, really scary. Now my main focus is this so they have the best Christmas possible."

Northumbria Police were made aware of the collision earlier this month. A spokesperson for the force said: "Shortly before 8.15am on November 2, we received a report of a collision at the junction of Newcastle Road and Laverock Hall Road, Blyth, involving a child pedestrian and a car."

The spokesperson said emergency services attended and the girl was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured pelvis. They added: "The driver stopped at the scene and fully cooperated with police."

