Jill Scott's family say it was a proud night as they watched her be crowned Queen of the Jungle in this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Outta Here!

The former England footballer won the latest series on Sunday after reaching the final with Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Jill's family and friends gathered at a fan-zone in her home town of Sunderland to watch on the big screen.

Her sister Amanda Wilson said: "I don’t know what to say, it’s ridiculous, it’s crazy.

"I’m glad people got to see a little bit of the girl we love. It’s overwhelming to see the support."

When asked what the first thing she wanted to say to her sister when she saw her, Ms Wilson added: "I want to know about Boy George if I’m honest, and how amazing he is.

"We love Boy George and I want to know a little bit about him."

Jill's mum Doreen said: "I’m absolutely proud of her. She's been incredible.

"I’m just so proud of everything she’s done. She’s totally herself in there, she’s got no airs and graces.

"It’s been amazing for everyone else to see."

The moment Jill Scott's family and friends found out that she won I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Jill’s 11-year-old nephew, Dexter, said: "I’m so proud of her, it's so surreal how well she's done in the trials and everything, I’m just so proud of her.

"She’s done absolutely tremendous in I’m a Celebrity.

"I love you so much and I’m so proud of her. I want to say congratulations.”

Jill’s friend added: "I’m over the moon that Jill’s won, I can’t explain how excited we are.

"She’s just a normal girl, no makeup no false-ness, she’s just beautiful."

Jill is also the first LGBT+ woman to win the reality TV show.

Jill Scott the first LGBT+ woman to win I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Credit: ITV

The I’m A Celebrity final averaged 10.1 million viewers, making it the highest rated final since 2018.

Jill was born in Sunderland and began her footballing career with Sunderland Women.

Over the years, she made 161 appearances for the Lionesses in total, including in several World Cup games.

In June 2022, Scott was included in the England squad which made history by winning the UEFA Women's Euros.

Listen to Unscripted - the ITV News arts and entertainment podcast...